Elizabeth B. Filaci (nee Brooks), 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St, Bloomfield on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation is Friday 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Milledgeville, Ga, Betty lived in Bloomfield for the last 75 years.

She worked as a supervisor for Solid State Electronics in Bloomfield,.retiring after many years, was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxilliary and volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in East Orange.

She was the wife of the late Joseph Filaci, mother of Qurita Potenzone, Desiree Filaci, Darryl Filaci and his wife Tammy and the late Kenneth Filaci. .She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and is predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.