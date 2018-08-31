Marlene Coyle-Kruse died on August 29th, 2018 in the arms of her beloved husband, surrounded by her closest friends.

Marlene was born September 18, 1960, the only child of Eugene and Elaine (Zuber) Coyle. She was raised in West Orange and attended the West Orange public schools, graduating from Mountain High School in 1978. Marlene attended The University of Florida, graduating in 1983 with a BA in Advertising. She was a proud, lifelong member of GatorNation.

Over the past year, Marlene fought a fierce battle against esophageal cancer. But it was her courageous fight to overcome the effects of a devastating brain hemorrhage in 2010 that so inspired all who knew her. In the end, and in spite of her perseverance, the challenge was far too daunting and she succumbed to the cancer.

As Vice President of Creative Services for Avanti/ Case-Hoyt, Miami, Florida, Marlene oversaw the production and delivery of print media and direct mail magazines for many of the leading fashion and home furnishing retailers in the US. In a male dominated industry, Marlene was one of the few women executives in the agency world. Her success was based on her ability to put her clients at ease and always deliver the best product.

She was a friend and mentor to many young women who aspired to

become leaders in the field. Men looked upon her as an equal. She was bright, charming and tough as nails. Her colleagues knew that when she walked into a room the energy level would get dialed up and things would start happening. Marlene will wait for Kevin, her husband of 31 years. They were more than spouses. They were best friends, business partners and virtually inseparable. They met when both were young Executives at Bamberger’s in Newark. They spent their life together in West Orange before recently moving to Lavallette, NJ. Her In-laws were the brothers and sisters she never had; Mark, Jane, Neal, Kathy, Susan and Steve, their children and grand- children are all heartbroken, as are Mom and Pop Kruse, who became her parents when she lost her own. She was Godmother to Michael, Lauren, Brennan and Brittany and “Mom” to her precious Goldens KC, Chester, Harley and Bear. Countless of their friends’ children called her “Aunt Mar.”

Marlene was famous for her Saturday night dinners at her beloved Chadwick Island home, her thoughtfulness and her ability to make everyone feel special. Her journey home has concluded. She will be dearly missed.

Friends may call on the family at The Dangler Funeral Home, 340 Main St., West Orange, NJ, 07052 on Friday, September 7 from 2 PM to 9 PM. A celebration of Marlene’s life will take place on Saturday, September 8 at 9:30AM at St. Giles Chapel, Restland Memorial Park, 77 DeForest Ave. East Hanover, NJ 07936. Condolences may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com.