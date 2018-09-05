Mary Clare Russomanno, Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, 92, of Irvington, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, September 8 at 9:00am at the Union Funeral Home Lytwyn & Lytwyn, 1600 Stuyvesant Ave, Union followed by a Mass at 10:00am at St Leo’s Catholic Church, Irvington, and burial at Hollywood Cemetery, Union.

Visitation will be on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm.. Born on April 14, 1926, in Gettysburg, PA to Charles J. and Grace E. Myers. Clare was a graduate of Juilliard in 1948, a pianist and lovely performer turned devoted teacher for the Maplewood and South Orange School District for 25 years. She is predeceased by husband, Jerry, and survived by daughter, Yvonne, sons, Mark and Charles, and grandsons, Sean, Conor, and Alex. For information contact UnionFunerahome.com.