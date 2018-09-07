Patricia Ann Coffey (nee Buffa), 68, passed away on Saturday September 1st, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Belvidere.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday from 12-4 PM. Interment Private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Patricia lived in Harrison, and the last 50 years in Bloomfield. She volunteered as a Docent at Turtle Back Zoo for over 20 years. She was also a legal secretary for Garrity, Graham, Murphy, Garofalo and Flinn in East Hanover.

Patricia was the beloved mother of Walter and his wife Lindsay, Karen Dunaj and her husband Jeff, daughter of the late Frank and Louise (Petrowski) Buffa; Grammy of Matthew and Sarah Dunaj, Aubrey and Jaxson Coffey; and sister of Joanne Maurer and her husband Mark.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Turtle Back Zoo would be appreciated.