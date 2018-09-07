Joyce Miasek, 95, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2018 at the West Caldwell Care Center.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield. No services will take place on Monday. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 10a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For more information or online condolences, please visit: www.LevandoskiGrillo.com

A lifelong Bloomfield resident, Joyce worked for the Bloomfield Board of Education. She was a devout parishioner of St. Valentine Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Sodality.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank and is survived by her sister, Veronica Dziewiatek and many nieces and nephews.