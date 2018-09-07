Joseph Paslawski, 93, and a long-time resident of Bloomfield, NJ passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 3, 2018 at Clover Rest Home in Columbia, NJ. Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Celina Koscinski Paslawski. He is survived by his two children, Alicia Paslawski Geeza of Uxbridge, MA and Joseph Paslawski and his wife Caryl of Washington, NJ. He was the cherished “Dziadzus” of Kristin Jarvis and her husband, David, of Portsmouth, RI and Carly Walsh and her husband, Matthew of Marshfield, MA. He was the treasured great-grandfather of Eleanor Jarvis and Conor, Sean, and Daniel Walsh.

Joseph was born on March 25, 1925 in Turze Gorne, Poland to Jozef Paslawski and Julia Lopeszanska Paslawski. He married Celina Koscinski on February 14, 1948 in Rendsburg, Germany. After a period in Germany, he served in the British military. Joseph and Celina immigrated to Bloomfield, NJ in September 1951 under the auspices of Catholic Charities. He was a proud member of the Bridge and Ornamental Iron workers Shipman’s Local 545 until 1987 and a proud citizen of the United States of America.

He always loved and supported his family with great zeal and he will be missed dearly by all of them.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave, Bloomfield, NJ on Friday, September 7, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery at 28 Hoover Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. For more information or online condolences, please visit: www.LevandoskiGrillo.com