Henry Jerome Arnold, 89, of Glen Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Born in Providence, RI, Henry lived in Glen Ridge since 1957, with the exception of six years in Moorestown, N.J.

He graduated from Moses Brown School where he was a track and football athlete, winning State, New England and National awards. He was the recipient of the Headmaster’s Cup in 1946 and was inducted into the Moses Brown School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He graduated from Brown University and served as a Naval Officer, mainly on ice-breakers on Arctic duty.

Henry joined New Jersey Bell, now Verizon, and worked in the telephone industry for 36 years. His work included assignments with AT&T and with Bell Telephone Laboratories, now Lucent. He retired as Assistant Vice President, Financial Performance in 1989.

Active in community affairs, he served as Vestryman and Treasurer of Christ Church in Glen Ridge. He was honored with the Episcopal Diocesan Hegg Lifetime Achievement Award for service to his church and diocese. He also served with the Cub Scouts, and library organizations as well as with Mobile Meals of Essex County and as an American Red Cross driver.

Married in 1953, he leaves his wife Priscilla (King) Arnold, four children; Henry (Maureen Phalen), Mark (Martha), John (Sally), and Caroline (Ed Johnson) and four grandchildren; Eric, Matthew, William and Kelly. He was the son of the late Vera Stockard Arnold and Dr. Samuel Tomlinson Arnold of Providence RI and predeceased by brothers David and Samuel T, Arnold Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 30, 2018 – 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church 74 Park Ave.Glen Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Episcopal Church would be appreciated. Arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com