Valerie Evankavitch, 72, entered into eternal rest on September 12th. Born in East Orange, she worked as a Production Manager for ADP retiring in 2008. She is predeceased by her husband, Andrew (2013) and by her daughter, Sharlene Evankavitch and brother, Dennis Newsome.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters; Jennifer Lopreato & husband, Matt & Karen Evankavitch & her companion, Tony Forlino, her sister; Gayemarie Bloschock and two wonderful grandchildren; Matthew & Isabella Lopreato.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Cremation will take place privately. For online condolences and floral tributes, please visit:

www.LevandoskiGrillo.com

Additional parking can be found along Broughton Avenue.