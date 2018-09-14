Jean H. Carlson, 96, of Glen Ridge NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 13, 2018.

Born in Brooklyn she moved to Glen Ridge as a young child where she spent the rest of her life.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 62 years C. Wilbur Carlson on June 12, 2006. She is survived by her children Warren, Judith, Dorothy (Dave), Ellen and Andrew; 5 grand-children and 6 great grand-children.

Jean graduated Glen Ridge High School in 1939. She worked as an Office Clerk for Church & Co. in Bloomfield. From early childhood she enjoyed trips to Ocean Grove.

Visitation: Tuesday, September 18, 11:00 AM -1:00 PM. at Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ followed by Graveside Service at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Upper Montclair, NJ. Visit: www.vantasselfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad.