Albert H. Sutterlin, Jr., 74, of Archbald, PA and formerly of Bloomfield, NJ and Tunkhannock, PA, died Tuesday, October 2nd, at home. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Sholtis) Sutterlin. They were married for 55 years.

Albert was born in Newark, NJ on April 11, 1944, a son of the late Frances Dorothea (Shupel) and Albert H. Sutterlin, Sr.

He retired from NCR Corporation as a computer engineer. For 35 years, he volunteered with the Bloomfield Volunteer Emergency Squad as an EMT.

Albert is also survived by two sons Albert Sutterlin III, wife Denise, Little Falls, NJ; Stephen, wife Cheryl, Union, NJ; three daughters, Rebecca Tanguay, husband John, Sanford, Maine; Amanda Russell, husband Rusty, Archbald; Melanie Nielsen, husband Eric, Archbald. He had 11 beloved grandchildren. Three sisters; Linda Cottrell, husband Robert, Browns Mills, NJ; Janice Jensen, husband William, Howell, NJ; Meryl Sanchez, husband Nick, Howell, NJ. Two sisters-in-law; Rebecca Murley, Factoryville; and Kathleen Zgagowski, husband Richard. Albert had several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.