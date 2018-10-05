Arthur W. Drone, 89, passed away on Thursday October 4, 2018 at Morristown Medical Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 9 AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Valentine Church, 125 N Spring St. Bloomfield at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Bloomfield, Arthur was also a lifelong resident. He was the former deputy chief of the Bloomfield Fire Department retiring in 1986 after 34 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the VFW – Miles Suarez, as well as a lifetime Honorary Member of the KOC – Bloomfield Council 1178.

Arthur was the husband of the late Jeannie (Dorniak) Drone for 61 years; father of Donna Burgess and her husband James, David and his wife Tara, and Robert; brother of Jackie Drone and Gloria Bott. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

For those who wish, In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Jersey Fireman’s Home, 565 Lathrop Ave. Boonton, NJ 07005, www.njfh.org, would be appropriated