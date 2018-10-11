Linda C. Reilly, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Newark, she lived in Bloomfield and the last 3 years in Toms River.

Ms. Reilly worked as a processor of international trades with Bessemer Trust of New York City, retiring in 2012 after many years with them. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Doris (Kennedy) Reilly, sister of Nancy Candusso and her husband Alan, Maureen Facchini and her husband John, Dennis Reilly and his wife Doris and Eileen D’Uva and her husband Nick. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.