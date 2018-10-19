Mary Gingelskie (nee Mikulski), 97, passed away on Sunday October 14, 2018 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Service at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave. Mahwah on Saturday at 11 AM.

Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, Mary has lived in Bloomfield since 1947. She was a homemaker.

Mary was the wife of the late Peter W. Gingeleskie; mother of Robert and his wife Gail of Bloomfield and the late Joseph Gingeleskie; mother in law of Stephanie Gingeleskie. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.