Rose M. Cicalese (nee Waldron), 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Blomfield at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mrs. Cicalese lived most of her life in the Ironbound Section and was a former Rosarian at Mt. Carmel Church of Newark.

She was a postal worker with the Newark Post Office, retiring after 26 years with them.

She was the wife of the late Joseph Cicalese for 61 years. She is remembered by her children Rosemarie Muniz and her husband Frank, Joseph and his wife Marlene, Karen Carinha and her husband Victor and her 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also the sister of Harold Waldron and predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, a mass offered in her memory at Mt. Carmel Church would be appreciated.