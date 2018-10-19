Jean Catherine Kubilus

Jean Kubilus, 91, of West Orange passed away on Monday October 8, 2018.

Visiting will be held on Wednesday October 24, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main Street.

Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jean’s name to Council of Indian Nations P.O. Box 1800 Apache Junction, Arizona 85217. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday October 25, 2018 at 9:30

AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Entombment will follow at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover.

Jean was born and raised in Newark, living in East Orange before moving to West Orange 59 years ago. She was an executive secretary at Markam Bond Brokers in Montville. She was a member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Choir. Jean volunteered at Mount Carmel Guild, was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes, Archdiocese of Newark, and the Rosary Altar Society.

Jean was the beloved wife of the late Theodore Kubilus. Devoted mother of John and Monica, Andrea and Tom Shive, Owen, Stephen and Mary, and Paul. Cherished grandmother of Peter and Helen, Kristen, Connor, Shamus, and Liam.