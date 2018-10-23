James Michael Langan, 74, of Bloomfield, New Jersey, died on October 22, 2018.

He was born in Kearny, New Jersey, on August 16, 1944, the second child of John and Marie Langan. He attended St. Ann’s Grammar School in Keansburg, New Jersey. He graduated in 1963 from Red Bank Catholic High School.

His first job was as a Good Humor man as a teenager. He joined The Lummus Co. in November 1963 in Newark, New Jersey and when he returned from overseas military duty in 1967 he rejoined in the New York City office. The company moved to Bloomfield and he was in marketing and sales promotion until he retired after 40 years with the company.

He joined the U.S. Army in July 1965 and served as a radio teletype operator. He was stationed in Gelnhausen, Germany from March 16, 1966 to July 22, 1967 with HHC S3 1/48th 2nd Brigade 3rd Armored Division.

He was honorably discharged on July 11, 1971.

He married Elizabeth (Oleson) Langan on April 22, 1972. He is survived by Elizabeth and their two children, Jennifer Langan and Pamela Huff; son-in-law Timothy Huff; grandsons Joseph Pentz, Nicholas Pentz, Jack Huff and Dominic Huff; his siblings, Mary Jane Langan, Marge Langan, John Langan, Kathy Crifasi and Michael Langan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home at 309 Broad Street in Bloomfield on Friday from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. A private cremation will be held after. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com