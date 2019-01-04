John F. Walsh (Jack), 95, passed away on Tuesday January 1, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9AM. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 10AM. Interment Private. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 PM. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Orange, Jack lived in Montclair and Bloomfield for the last 67 years. He was a Lieutenant in the U.S.N.R. serving as a Pilot. He was also a Commercial Pilot for Trans- Caribbean Airlines before joining American Airlines in 1973, retiring as a senior captain in 1983.

He was a member of the CW Veterans, Civil Air Patrol (Teterboro Airport), Glen Ridge Country Club and was the former president of the Bloomfield Kiwanis Club.

Jack was the husband of the late Irene F. (Skutack) Walsh for 66 years; father of Nancy Krawczyk and her husband Walt, Susan Moynihan and her husband Richard, and Barbara (Bonnie) Walsh; proud grandfather of Stephen and Stephanie Brain; brother of Emily Walsh, Luke Walsh, Katherine Mallon, and the late Charles Walsh, Margaret Bradley, Robert Walsh, James Walsh and Patricia Marinaro. He is also survived by 33 nieces and nephews.

John F. WalshFor those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.