Rocco R. Perna, Born 8/30/1923 Died 12/31/2018.

Born in Newark, Rocco lived many years in Bloomfield before moving to Brandywine Assisted Living in May 2016.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Alfonse) of 67 years, children Anna Maria DeAngelis of Bedminster, Louis of Bloomfield and Rocco of Arizona (Harriet), granddaughters Dana DeAngelis of Bedminster and Jacqueline Alvarez of Florida, three grandchildren Emilio DeAngelis and Xavier and Leila Alvarez. He was the son of the late Rocco and Maria Perna. He was predeceased by 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Rocco worked for the County of Essex Mortgage and Deed Dept. for 30 years as supervisor. He also served in the post war Army.

Music was his first love, he was a guitar player and later in life added keyboard to his talents. He was a lifetime member of Local 16 Musicians Union. He was a member of the Nutley Old Guard and bowled at Brunswick Bowl in Belleville.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.