John W. Ellison Jr. 72, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Ellison lived most of his life in Bloomfield and served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam Era.

A member of Local 68 A, he was a painter for Gateway and Lord & Taylor, working out of 16 stores in the Northeast region.

He was the husband of Carol (Catino) Ellison for 50 years, brother of Harry Ellison and the late Carol Alvarado and Deborah Ellison and brother in law of Judith Hunt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warriors or PETA, 401 Hillside Ave. Hillside, N.J. 07205, would be appreciated.