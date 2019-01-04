Yolande A. Fauria, 94, passed away on Monday December 24th, 2018 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville.

Born in New Orleans, Yolande lived in South Orange and the last 66 years in Bloomfield. She was a homemaker and member of the South Orange Women’s Club and also the Bloomfield Women’s Club for many years.

Yolande was the wife of the late Robert Fauria; beloved mother of Sandra Grieco and her late husband Paul, Judy Cervone and her husband Ray; sister of the late Albert Aubrey and Marion Matas; loving grandmother of Paul Grieco and his wife Jackie, Jason Cervone and his wife Robyn, Christopher Grieco and his wife Haley, Robert Cervone and his wife Liz; and cherished great grandmother of Paulie, Liam, Giuliana, Robert, Noah, Gavin and Lydia. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Bloomfield Volunteer Emergency Squad would be appreciated.

