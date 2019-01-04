Irene Mae DeChiara (nee Bush) 96, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. Entombment at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Analomink, Pa, Mrs. De Chiara lived in Bloomfield and the last 8 years in Binghamton, N.Y. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Ralph A. DeChiara, mother of Wilson and his wife Dolores and Roger DeChiara, grandmother of Michael and his wife KelliAnn, great grandmother of EmilyAnn, Abigail and Allison, sister of George Bush and his wife Emma, Arthur Bush, Carolyn Possinger and her husband George, Clyde Bush and his wife Shirley and the late Fayetta Bush, Doris Keller, Elwood Bush and Ila Miller. She is also survived many nieces and nephews.