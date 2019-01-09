Cecilia K. Farley, 105, the oldest resident of Maplewood, NJ, passed away peacefully, at her home of 97 years, on January 8th, 2018. Born in Newark, NJ in 1913, Miss Farley was graduated from Newark Normal School, now Kean University, and taught for over 40 years at St. Joseph Catholic School in Maplewood, before retiring in 1982. She was an active and honored member of St. Joseph parish, serving on the church’s first parish council, as a Eucharistic Minister and member of St. Joe’s Rainbow Seniors. Cecilia served the township, assisting with local elections and as an activities organizer with the Maplewood Seniors.

She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Morris, and her brother, Dr. Eugene Farley, and is survived by her sister, Jane F. Kelley. “Aunt Ceal” had 13 nieces and nephews, and many, grand, and great-grand nieces and nephews. She was widely traveled and an avid reader, an expert seamstress and an accomplished baker– famous for her cinnamon rolls.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11th, from 4:00PM-8:00PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 767 Prospect Street, Maplewood, NJ. The Funeral Mass will also be held at St. Joseph on Saturday, January 12th at 10:00AM, followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Church (Maintenance Fund) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. For more information or to send condolences please visit jacobhollefuneralhome.com