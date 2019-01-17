Josue Figueroa

Josue (Joshua) Figueroa, 40 years old, born May 10, 1978 in Rio Piedra, Puerto Rico to Reverend Justo Figueroa and his wife Irma Figueroa. Josh went to meet His Maker on January 10th, 2019. He grew up in Long Island but lived most of his life in Bloomfield New Jersey.

Many knew him in the construction field, but he also was a long shore man, and a business owner. One of his greatest achievements as acquiring his black seal license. Josh was an avid animal lover and advocate. He also acquired multiple degrees in Martial Arts and was a lover of international interests and cuisine. One of Joshua’s favorite things to do was spending quality time with friends and family. Another attribute of his was his corky sense of humor.

He’s survived by his brother Justin, his sister Jerusalyn Herrera, his brother-in-law, Edin Herrera and nephews and nieces and his mother, Irma Figueroa. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The family will receive friends, family and loved ones on Saturday, January 19th from 3-7pm at O’Boyle’s Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

We will also have a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 20th at noon at The Morgan, 160 Morgan St. Jersey City, NJ 07302