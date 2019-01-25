Rosemarie DeNicola, born on March 7, 1931 in Jersey City, NJ passed away at age 87 on January 21, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, with her loving children and grandchildren by her side.

A graduate of Jersey City State College, she was a dedicated third grade teacher for 25 years at PS 24 in Jersey City and took great pride in creating a positive and innovative learning environment. She was an enthusiastic member and past president of the PTA at PS 33, and a devoted mother and grandmother.

A highly creative spirit, Rosemarie found pleasure in making art, sewing, gardening, cooking and dancing. She enjoyed the company of family and friends and her holiday celebrations and Halloween parties are legendary. She loved all things related to the ocean: swimming, fishing, her aquariums, island vacations and days at the beach. Her shell collection is worthy of a museum’s acquisition. Most of all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Rosemarie is preceded in death by her parents Nicholas Pica and Mary Louise Lombardo Pica, her husband Peter and her sister Elizabeth Engelhardt. She is survived by her children Christian (Darlene), Doreen (Max) and Diane (Michael); and grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew and Carolyn Denise.

Arrangements on Friday, January 25, 2019 by the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service. (www.levandoskigrillofuneralhome.com). Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday morning at Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 344 Sixth St., Jersey City, NJ. Cremation Service to follow at Rosedale Crematory, Orange, NJ. (Kindly meet at Church Saturday morning). Her ashes will be gifted to the sea.