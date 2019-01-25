Anne Crandell Morham, 88, died Monday, January 21, 2019 in Brunswick, ME. Born on February 22, 1930 in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of Edwin D. and Marian (Pumphrey) Crandell. Anne’s family moved to Glen Ridge, NJ where she lived for over 60 years. She graduated from Glen Ridge High School with the class of 1947 and attended Western College for Women in Oxford, OH,

later a part of Miami University. Later in life she returned to college and in May of 1993, graduated from Montclair State College, Montclair, NJ with a BA in History.

She was married in 1956 to James C. Morham. The marriage ended in divorce. She was active in various civic and church activities and was a member of The Junior League of Montclair-Newark. She worked for Blue Shield of New Jersey for twenty years in their communications department and taught stop smoking clinics to Blue Shield subscribers after quitting herself. She helped many people to kick the habit and improve their health.

In 1995, after she retired from Blue Shield, she moved to Brunswick, ME., where she had been a visitor for many years. She loved Maine and her Brunswick community and although retired, went back to work for Shoreline Community Health Services, later Sweetzer, as an administrative assistant to the CEO.

Anne had a long history of volunteerism and was active in Brunswick. She was a member of the Board at Tedford Housing. She volunteered at the Oasis Clinic and received an award for her contribution there. Anne was on the Board of her living community, The Pines, for many years where she acted as secretary. She was an active part of her church, First Parish Congregational, where she served on many committees and was a deacon for many years.

She was predeceased by a sister, Janet C. Greene. She is survived by a daughter, Alison M. McVeigh and her husband John of Savannah, GA, two sons, James B. Morham and his wife Machelle of Corona, CA and Cameron C. Morham of Bristow, VA. Two granddaughters, Katherine A. McVeigh of Richmond, VA and Abigail McVeigh of Savannah, GA and two nieces, Lisa Painter and Jennifer Greene of Austin, TX. and a nephew, Jeffrey Greene of Monica, PA.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11am at First Parish Church in Brunswick, ME. You may leave a note of condolence or a memory at www.brackettfuneralhome.com.