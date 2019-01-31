Marlene R. Tadych, 101 years old, of West Orange, NJ, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
Her family received relatives and friends at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home of Livingston, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue. The funeral service was at the funeral home followed by the committal service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Marlene was a gifted seamstress; she worked for the Lepore Garment Company in Orange, NJ, for over 30 years and even made dresses for Eleanor Roosevelt.
Beloved wife of the late Edward Tadych; loving mother of Edward and his wife Deborah, Joseph and his wife Carol, and Barbara Hubert and her late husband Robert; dear sister of Mary Stone; cherished grandmother of Steven, Edward, Kristine, and Sheri, as well as two great grandchildren.
