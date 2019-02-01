Romilda R. Raso, 98 passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019 at Gates Manor in Montclair.

Born in New York City, Romilda lived in The Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Bloomfield since 1994. She was a homemaker

Romilda was the wife of the late Anthony Raso; mother of Fr. Anthony Raso (Diocese of Brooklyn) and Christopher Raso and his wife Nancy of Bloomfield; sister of the late Madeline, Lucy and Frank; grandmother of Christopher, Tara and Frank, great grandmother of Matthew and Sean.

