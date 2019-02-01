Anna DiMatteo (nee Santonastaso), 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Alaris @ Cedar Grove.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Valentine Church at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Visitation is on Monday from 4-9 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Capua, Italy, Mrs. DiMatteo lived in Newark, Bloomfield and the last 7 years in North Caldwell. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Alfonso DiMatteo for 57 years, mother of Angelina Anselmo and her husband Frank, Pietro DiMatteo and his wife Susan, Carmela Catucci and her husband Anthony, Giuseppe DiMatteo and Liberto DiMatteo and his wife Tricia, sister of Giuseppe Santonastaso, Carmella Perchiacca and the late Frank Santonastaso and Irene Grillo, grandmother of Francesco Biondo and his wife Amy, Anthony Catucci, Giovanna Panella and her husband Frank, Annamaria Anselmo and her fiancé Sean, Alfonso G. DiMatteo and his fiancée Stephanie, Liberto DiMatteo Jr. and his wife Christie, Gianna DiMatteo, Pietro DiMatteo, Alfonso S. DiMatteo and Anthony DiMatteo, great grandmother of Dominique DiMatteo and Louna Biondo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.