Douglas J. Hedli, 72, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:00a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 10:00a.m. Interment Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Friday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.

Born in Newark, he lived most of his life there and the last 20 years in Bloomfield.

Doug was an Army Veteran of Viet Nam. He was a professor of political science for 25 years at Bloomfield College, as well as women’s basketball assistant head coach. After this he was a professor of history at Kean University before retirement. He was an usher at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield for many years.

He was the husband of Susan Jones Hedli, father of Josh of Bloomfield, brother of Carmen J. Jr. and his wife Donna of Toms River and Paul and his wife Christine of Clinton and uncle of Tiffany and Laura.