Felicja K. Cook, 87 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on February 10, 2019.

Felicja was born in Luzki, Poland, in 1931. During World War II, while her father Adam was imprisoned in the Kola Peninsula, Felicja and her family were removed from their home in Poland and sent to camps in Siberia and Kazakhstan. With the formation of the Polish Second Corps that served at Monte Cassino, Felicja and her family were released to the English government.

They then traveled through India, Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan, eventually sailing down the Nile to live in English camps in Kenya and Uganda, where Felicja learned to speak English. In 1948, reunited with Adam, the family moved to England for four years. In 1952 Felicja emigrated to the United States and settled in Bloomfield, NJ. She was working at Tor Ceramics in Bloomfield when a tall, dark-haired man walked up to her and said, “You’re the girl I’m going to marry.” She replied, “Get away from me.” And this began their life-long love affair.

Felicja traveled extensively over the years, across the US, to Canada and South America. She worked as a bookkeeper at Schering-Plough before raising her family then returned to the workforce as a bookkeeper a Unity Dental in Clifton. Once retired, she dedicated herself to crocheting handmade blankets for Project Linus, creating beautiful blankets for almost 1,000 babies and toddlers.

Felicja was the beloved wife of Roland D. Cook; cherished mother of Krystyna Salvetta and her husband, Jack, Patricia Cook and Cynthia Cook. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jason and Adrienne, Maria Salvetta and her fiance Sean Henry, and John Salvetta III, her nephew Richard Muraski and his wife Michele, great-niece Nicole and great-nephew Richard.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched.

