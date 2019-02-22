Samuel J. Battista Sr., 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Bloomfield, Mr. Battista was a lifelong resident and served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

He was an Essex County police officer, retiring in 1991 after 40 years with them.

He was the husband of Nancy (Schneider) Battista, father of Michael and his wife Debbie, Samuel J. Jr. and his wife Kelly and Anthony J. Battista. He was the brother of the late John Battista and Rachel Ciancitto, brother in law of Lorraine Ciuba, William Schneider and the late Mark Schneider and grandfather of Michael J. Jr., Julia Mae and Samuel J.