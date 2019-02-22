Burton Klein passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2019, at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, N.J.

Burton was born July 12, 1928, in Newark, N.J., son of the late Ann (Weber) and Benjamin Klein of Newark and West Orange, N.J. He graduated from Weequahic High School in January 1947. While at Weequahic, he wrote and printed one addition of the Wigwam newspaper. Burton graduated from Seton Hall University in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree.

He owned Washington/Post Cleaners in West Orange for 18 years. From 1973 to 1993, he was a sales manager for Power Chemicals in Paterson, N.J., where he sold boiler and air conditioning water tower treatment for commercial buildings and hospitals.

He was an early member of Congregation B’Nai David in West Orange, where he held various offices including president at the time of their merger with Congregation AABJ which became Congregation AABJ&D.

He was involved in the West Orange Mountain Top Baseball League, managing teams for many years. He was a member of the Sandy Shore Knights of Pythias Lodge in Livingston, N.J., for many years.

Burton is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn (Auron) of West Orange; sons, David (Robin) of Florham Park, N.J., and Ronald of West Orange; grandchildren, Beth of Matawan, N.J., and Jonathan of Scotch Plains, N.J., and sister, Janet (Norman) Shachat of Yardley, Pa.

A graveside service was held on Feb. 20, 2019, at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Arrangements under the direction of Menorah Chapels at Millburn 2950 Vauxhall Road, Union, N.J.