Mrs. Irene Belles Stevens, 95, died on June 19, 2019 in Bloomfield, NJ.

Born in Orange, NJ on April 27, 1924, Irene lived in Bloomfield until she was in 5th grade when the family moved to Lorraine Street in Glen Ridge.

After graduating from Glen Ridge High School in 1942, Irene attended the Berkeley Secretarial School in East Orange for one year. In 1943, she became a teller at the Bloomfield Savings Bank.

On May 23, 1947, Irene married Ross Stewart Stevens. They had three children: Carol Beth Stevens, Susanne Stevens and Ross Stewart Stevens, Jr. They were married for 52 years and lived on Hillside Avenue most of their married life. In December of 1990, Ross and Irene moved to Evergreen Court. Ross passed away in October 1999. Irene married Ray Heun on May 16, 2001.

Ray and Irene moved to Cedar Crest Retirement Community, Pompton Plains, NJ in November 2005. After Ray passed away in December of 2006, Irene continued to live at Cedar Crest until moving to Bloomfield in 2018.

A longstanding member of Glen Ridge Congregation Church, Irene served on the Administration Committee, the Properties and Personnel Committee, the Women’s Association (President) and as Treasurer of the Nursery School. She was also actively involved in the annual Antiques Show and Rummage Sale.

Irene loved traveling, sewing, needlepoint, bowling, walking reading and playing bridge. She and her family enjoyed many summers at the Jersey Shore.

She is survived by her son Ross Stevens Jr., her daughter-in-law Donna and her grandson Ross III of Glen Ridge. She is also survived by her daughter Susanne Penkin and son-in-law Stan of Portland, Oregon and her Daughter Carol Stevens Gray and her son in law Ken of Atlanta, Georgia.

A memorial Service will be held at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ on October 20, 2019 at 2pm. Condolences may be sent to www.proutfunerahome.com

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad; GRVAS, 3 Herman Street, Glen Ridge NJ 07208 or via PayPal through their website; www.grvas.org