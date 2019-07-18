Stanislawa Kaminska

Stanislawa “Stella” Kaminska, 84 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on July 10, 2019. Born November 7, 1934 in Suchowola, Poland, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She worked for the Westinghouse Corporation in Bloomfield for many years and as housekeeper and cook for St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Witold and her brother, Edward Ratchiewicz.

She is the beloved mother of Krzysztof “Kris” Kaminska & his wife Michele & Ryszard “Richard” & his wife Teresa, loving grandmother of Kevin, Michael & Joseph Kaminska.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Levandosk-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, July 13th at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home, then to St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield for an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

For more information, online condolences and tributes, please visit: www.LevandoskiGrillo.com