Josephine Baldi (nee: Genovese) 81, of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2019 at home. Born in Pachino, Siracusa, Sicily, she lived in Bloomfield for many years. She was retired seamstress but more importantly, a devoted mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Gerardo (2007) and her daughter, Marie Lewis.

She is the beloved mother of Antonella Dalbo & her husband, Nicholas, Lyn McFeely & her husband, James, loving sister of John Genovese, and the proud grandmother of Nicolette, Joseph, Sophia & Olivia.

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield.

Mausoleum Entombment at Glendale Mausoleum, Bloomfield.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service. www.LevandoskiGrillo.com