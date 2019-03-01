Donald J. Marshall, 84, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield from 10:00 until time of mass. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Bloomfield, he was a lifelong resident and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Marshall was a retired salesman for Von Rohr Equipment in Bloomfield.

He was a member of the Mason Essex Lodge and Cincinnati Lodge, and a Shriner at the East Hanover Salaam.

He was the husband of the late Norma Pinal Marshall and Kathleen Donaghy Marshall, father of Kevin Marshall, Joyce Morgan and her husband Bruce, Carl Pinal, Lorrie Pinal Gautieri and her husband David and the late Sean Marshall, brother of Walter Marshall, Patricia Luberto and the late Florence Cummings, Margaret Restivo, E. Lyle Marshall and Bruce Marshall. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and his loving campanion Dorothy Westdyke.