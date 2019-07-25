Paul G. Lape, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his sister’s home in Point Pleasant.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment is private. Visitation is on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.

Paul was a retired member of Laborers Local 342 and he was part-owner of J.M.P Mason Company. He was a long-time resident of Bloomfield.

Paul will be remembered for his many athletic accomplishments throughout high school and into college. During his time at Bloomfield High School, he excelled as a member of both the Varsity Soccer and Varsity Basketball Teams. Paul’s soccer achievements under coach James White included being chosen as a Sunkist All-American player as well as being recognized as First Team All-State during the 1970-1971 season. Basketball achievements under coach George Cella and assistant coach Joe Moore included 1971 NJ Group IV Champions, North Jersey Group IV Section 2 Winner, and North Jersey Group IV Winner. Known not only for his athletic accomplishments, Paul was also a fan favorite due to his entertaining dribbling exhibitions and skillful ball-handling which received standing ovations from fans. Paul garnered honors state-wide, as he was an all-county playmaker and was known at the time as the best in the state. Paul was chosen to represent the State of New Jersey in the esteemed Dapper Dan tournament – in which only one player from each state was chosen. Paul served as co-captain as well as captain of his squads, helping lead his teams to compete in the Essex County Tournament and State Championship. During his senior season, he joined the 1000 point club with 1087 points. Paul went on to play for Seton Hall University under Coach Bill Raftery where he continued to impress with his athletic prowess. He held the collegiate assist record for over 40 years at Madison Square Garden. He also held records for average assists per game during the 1972-1973 and 1973-1974 seasons. Paul would go on to be inducted into the Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986. He continued to share his passion for sports and his hometown as a local coach, mentor, and through his long-standing position with Bloomfield Recreation Department. He was the son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Carroll) Lape, brother of Judith Hemmer and her husband George, Robin Grasso and her husband Antonio, Colleen Phillips and her husband Darryl, Gordon Cordasco, Joseph Lape and his wife Catherine and the late Arthur E. Lape Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hackensack Meridian Hospice 1340 Campus Parkway Building C, Unit 4 Neptune, N.J. 07753