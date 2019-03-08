Robert W. Hoebee, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 60 Byrd Ave. in Bloomfield on Friday. Interment immediately following at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Paterson, N.J., Mr. Hoebee lived in Freehold, Forked River and the last 2 years in Bloomfield. He attend Manhattan College and Columbia University where he earned his PhD. Bob, as he was known to friends and family, was a retired account executive from Studio 21 Advertising in Parsippany.

He was the husband of Marie (Carney) Hoebee for 65 years, father of Robert W. Jr., Mark and his husband Larry Elardo, Juliann and grandfather to Stephen and Ashley Hoebee-Elardo. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Marie and his youngest child Lisa Marie Hickson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in support of service dogs to The Seeing Eye (seeingeye.org) in Morristown, N.J.