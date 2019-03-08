Luis Rodriguez, 54, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Monday 4- 8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Puerto Rico, Mr. Rodriguez lived in Newark for the last 37 years and worked as the lot manager for Lynne’s Nissan in Bloomfield.

He was the husband of Marie del Carmen Abreau Rodriguez, father of Janira, William, Edward, Jailene, Angel, Lizbeth;, Luis Jr., brother of Haydee, Sonia, Carlos, Milagros, Mily, Luly,Elnegro and Angie;, grandfather of Khris, Edward Jr., Khrysten and Aliyah.