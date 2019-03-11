Georgina D’Elia

Georgians D’Elia (nee Palumbo) 87, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mrs. D’Elia lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a homemaker and member of the Abundant Life Worship Center in Nutley.

She was the wife of the late Salvatore (Sally Brown) D’Elia for 56 years, mother of Pastor Louis and his wife Lillian, Salvatore Jr. and his wife Maria and Ann Lauda and her husband Steve, grandma of Carissa, Jessica, Louis Jr., Salvatore III and Allison D’Elia and Nicholas and Gabrielle Lauda, great grandma of Kaeli, Ryann, Gracyn and Louis III. She was predeceased by 6 brothers and 3 sisters.