James A. Kuhl, 94, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Warren Haven in Oxford, NJ.

Born in Elmhurst, N.Y., he lived most of his life in Bloomfield and resided in Oxford, N.J. for the last few years.

He retired from Washington National Insurance in Bloomfield, N.J., where he was an insurance salesman. He was a United States Marine serving in World War II. Visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Service will begin at 6:30pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

He was the husband of the late Catherine (nee; Brown) Kuhl for 54 yrs., father of Gary S. Kuhl and his wife Bette of Stanhope, Peggyann Mondics and her husband Bob of Belvedere, and Karyn Lynn Kuhl of Hoboken, brother of Marion Decker, Joan Person, George Schmidt, and the late Barbara Wurm, Charles Schmidt, and Daniel Smith. grandfather of Stephen, Rebecca and Emily, great grandfather of Olivia, Thomas, Scarlett and Mila. Jim was also predeceased by his companion Jeanne Edwards.