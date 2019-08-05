Graciela E. Garcia, 76 of Montclair, formerly of Newark, entered into eternal rest on July 31, 2019. Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on October 25, 1942, she immigrated to Newark in 1975 and lived there most of her life.

Graciela was a delicate yet assertive woman, a brutally honest yet funny woman, a woman of many words and rhymes who loved her kitchen and wooden spoon more than anything this world. Well, the wooden spoon was more to show her grandkids she is not one to mess with and under her watch they were going to be respectful and well-behaved children. Graciela loved to play cards with anyone who was willing to play her way, she loved to do crossword puzzles and very much loved to start her day with the word of the Lord, as she read passages from the Bible and wrote reflections on what she read for that day.

She also loved her expensive perfumes and clothing, she never left the house without looking or smelling so delightful, the only way Grace could. She had the most beautiful and captivating smile that no man in her day could escape.

She is the cherished mother of Maria Ramirez, Juana Siliezar, Rosa Hernandez & her husband Abraham, Patricia Siliezar, Karina Cetina & her husband Luis & Claudia Paz & her husband Carlos, beloved sister of Rolando Ramirez, Victor Ramirez, Alba Montero & Jorge Ramirez. She is also the proud and loving grandmother of 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Her love, spunky memories, recipes and legacy will live on for many generations to come.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. (Additional parking can be found on Broughton Avenue). www.levandoskigrillo.com

Relatives and Friends may attend the funeral on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ