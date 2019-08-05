Gina Marie Fisichelli, of East Newark, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at the age of 60. She was born in Brooklyn, NY. In her ealier years her family had move to Bloomfield. Gina then had lived most of her adult life in Kearny and East Newark.

She was employed by the Minitec Corporation in Dover, NJ, for 30 years. Spending time at the Jersey shore was her favorite past time, especially the boardwalk games and the beach.

Gina was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Evelyn (nee Doscher) Fisichelli, and a sister, Evelyn Collins. Surviving to cherish Gina’s memory is a sister, Denise Fisichelli; a brother, Gerard Fisichelli; a niece Janine McKenna; a nephew Thomas Collins; a great-nehew, Mahamed Sweilam; and a great-nice, Salah Sweilam.

Relatives and friends were kindly invited to gather at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Wednesday, July 31st, with family and friends sharing fond memories of Gina. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com