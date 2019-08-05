Frederick Haberman, 100 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2019 at his home. Born July 16, 1919 in Newark, he was a graduate of Eastside High School.

Frederick proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and was stationed on the USS Ticonderoga. He began his employment career with the Westinghouse Corporation at the age of 16 and gradually worked his way up to a Supervisor position, retiring in 1982 after 46 years.

Fred loved to travel, whether by plane or ship, he travel to Italy and Spain, Las Vegas and enjoyed local trips to Atlantic City.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence (2000) and his 5 siblings.

He is the cherished father of three sons; Frederick A. & his wife, Donna, Kenneth & his wife, Rose, & Jeffery & his wife, Barbara.

He is also the proud and loving grandfather of Frederick, Brian, Kurt, Jeffery & Alexandra Haberman & great-grandchildren; Andrew, Ryan, Hudson & Everett.

Visitation was on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.