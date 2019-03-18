Glenn E. Schnack 49, passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 at St Barnabas Medical Center Livingston, NJ.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church 195 Ridgewood Ave. Glen Ridge on Monday at noon. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Interment private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Livingston, Glenn lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last year in Glen Ridge. He was a procurement specialist for Crestron Electronics in Rockleigh NJ. He was a graduate of Montclair State University.