Patricia E. Polombo, 69, of Parsippany passed away on Wednesday March 13, 2019.

A Memorial Visiting will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main Street in West Orange from 2:00 to 5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia’s name to; United Way Worldwide, 701 N. Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.

A Funeral Service will be offered on Wednesday, March 21, 2019 at 4:30 PM at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main Street in West Orange.

Patricia was born in Orange and raised in West Orange before moving to Parsippany. She was a Circuit Layout Assigner for Verizon in Newark, New Jersey. Patricia was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

Patricia was the beloved daughter of the Late Alexander and the Late Frances Engelbrecht. Devoted mother of Marc and Nicholas. Loving sister of Debbie McArthur, Susan Feldman, and Kathy Miles. Patricia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.