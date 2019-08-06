Bernice Berman Rosenberg, 99, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ as the youngest of four siblings, she was a graduate of Montclair State Teachers College, eventually earning a Masters Degree in education. Mrs. Rosenberg was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the US Navy in Lakehurst as a code breaker and later in the Naval Reserve from 1946–1949, having achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. She met her husband, Abby, while he was in the Army in 1946. They were married in 1947 and the two raised their daughter and son in Hillside, later relocating first to Skowhegan, Maine, and then returning to Lakehurst, NJ. After Abby’s passing, she moved to be closer to her family and was a resident of Connecticut for the past 20 years.

Bernice was a school teacher and an early feminist. She remained fiercely proud of her service in the Navy throughout her life. An intellectual who was well-read in English literature, she enjoyed classical music, especially chamber music and opera. She loved traveling to Europe with Abby to visit her daughter and experience her vocal performances, as well as to see the cities where composers lived and produced their masterpieces. She also visited Israel on two occasions.

While living in Hillside, Bernice was an active member of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women. In addition to her volunteer work, she taught high school in Bound Brook, in Elizabeth at Battin and finally in Roselle Park, where she often served as a mentor to a young generation of teachers.

Wife of the late Abby C. Rosenberg, she is survived by her son Dr. Daniel W. Rosenberg of Weston, Connecticut, and her daughter Marjorie Rosenberg of Graz, Austria.

Funeral services and burial with military honors are Wednesday, August 7 at 11 am at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 189 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements are by Orland’s Ewing Memorial Chapel.