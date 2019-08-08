Margaret (Margot) A. Farrell

December 30, 1942 – August 6, 2019

Margot passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 6, at East Neck Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, West Babylon, NY.

She was born in Queens, NY, lived most of her life in South Orange, NJ, moved to Hampton Bays, NY in 2000 and to West Babylon, NY in 2012. Preceded in death by her father John E., mother Margaret S. and brother Paul. Survived by sisters Ellen and Jane, brother John T. and many cousins and friends.

Margot attended Our Lady of Sorrows grammar school and Marylawn of the Oranges High School both located in South Orange, NJ, Marymount Junior College in Arlington,VA, and Seton Hall University.

Margot was a dedicated elementary school teacher in West Orange and Passaic for 30 years. She was a loving and much loved woman who enjoyed reading, movies and especially socializing with family and friends and playing with her Shelties. She always had a bright smile for everyone.

Her family would like to thank the hardworking and kind people at East Neck Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in West Babylon, NY for the wonderful quality of care they provided for Margot.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ 07079. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St, South Orange, NJ on Wednesday, Aug 14th at 10:30A.M. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave, East

Hanover, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donation donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.