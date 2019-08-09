Angelo M. Vaccaro, 94, passed away on Wednesday, august 7, 2019 at the N.J. Veterans Home in Lyons, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Monday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Mr. Vaccaro was born in Nutley and lived most of his life in Bloomfield. He was a WWII Veteran and worked as a truck driver for Liquid Carbonic in Belleville for many years.

He was the father of JoAnn Chalet Furnari, Rosemary Cerracchio, Christina Vaccaro McFeely and her husband Paul and the late Dr. Michelangelo Vaccaro, brother of the late Joseph P. Vaccaro, grandfather of SFC Edward Cerracchio and his wife Lindsey, Daniel Chalet, Andrew Cerracchio, Maria Chalet and the late Christopher Chalet. He was the great-grandfather of Santino Cerracchio, Luke Cerracchio and Charlotte Cerracchio.