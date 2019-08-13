Robert J. Alter “Ted”, 68, of Maplewood, NJ died on August 6, 2019.

Relatives and friends were invited for visitation on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2 pm through 5 pm and on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 pm through 6 pm at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ 07079, jacobhollefuneralhome.com.

A Funeral Mass was offered on Monday, August 12, 2019 10:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, South Orange, NJ with interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.

Born in Queens, NY, he lived in Maplewood since 1980. He graduated Bishop Reilly Prep High School in Queens, NY and earned his BA at Seton Hall University in South Orange. He received his JD from St. John’s Law School in Flushing NY, where he was a Thomas Moore Scholar. He earned his LLM in taxation from NYU.

He was a member of the NJ and NY bar associations. He served on the NJ Supreme Court Committee on the Tax Court and was also the NJ Bar Association’s Section of Taxation’s Liaison with the IRS. He previously served as Chair of the Section of Taxation of the NJ Bar Association. Currently, he was a partner at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney, & Carpenter LLP in Morristown, NJ.

He was the annual contributor of the Tax Law Year in Review Supplement to the NJ Law Journal and published numerous articles in the NJ Lawyer magazine and in The Journal of Taxation. He was a frequent lecturer to CPA associations, lawyers and corporate tax managers. He has been consistently named a NJ and NY Super Lawyer in taxation since the lists’ inception.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Mary Lou Alter (nee Nolan); loving parents, Theodore A. Alter & Bernadette Lyons Alter; devoted sons, Christopher Robert Alter & his wife Tara Tully Alter, Timothy John Alter & his wife Deborah Larson Alter, & Michael Gregory Alter; cherished grandchildren, Harper Riley, Brody Christopher, Nolan Timothy, and Ryan Theodore; caring brother, Jeffrey D. Alter and his wife Lisa Henry Alter. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Make A Wish Foundation.